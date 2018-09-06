‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain and Bear Brown Share Birthday Tribute to Mom Ami

The Alaskan Bush People family is celebrating another year with mom Ami Brown after she emerged cancer-free from a serious health scare last year.

Brother-sister duo Rain, 15, and Bear Brown, 31, shared a video to her Instagram during which they send birthday wishes to mom Ami, with Bear saying, “It’s quite awesome to still have our mother around, quite frankly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rain posted a loving message to her mom in the caption, writing, “Dear mommy, Happy birthday to the greatest woman I know!!! You inspire me beyond compare. If I turn out to be anything like you my life would have purpose. You listen to me even when I’m having an anxiety attack over the dumbest things, you comfort me just by being in the room. You mean absolutely the world to me and I would be lost without you, it’s been an amazing honor to not only know a legend such as you but to call her mommy. I can’t wait until we’re both super old lady’s together sipping tea with the grandkids ♥️ happy birthday mommy. I love you more than the world.”

Ami has been through a lot since being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2017. After the Browns relocated temporarily to California so she could undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the Discovery reality show star matriarch dropped to under 90 lbs. and was increasingly frail.

But the treatments luckily worked, with Ami being declared cancer-free earlier this year. The family has since relocated to Washington, where they are working this season to build a ranch and return to their wilderness lifestyle. Being out of this urban environment has been a major benefit for Ami as she recovers her strength, she told PEOPLE prior to the Season 8 premiere.

“To be out of the city and in the mountains is a blessing in itself and being given second chance is great,” Ami said, admitting she feels “better than I have in a lot of years, but I still don’t have all my strength back yet.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Instagram/Rain Brown