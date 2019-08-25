‘Alaskan Bush People’ Preview: Snowbird Struggles to Kill Family’s Roosters for Food

Snowbird Brown is facing quite the dilemma on this week’s new Alaskan Bush People. Brown and her brother Gabe are discussing the need to kill some of the family’s chickens on their ranch. The Wolfpack needs food to keep going and the roosters are a perfect solution for Gabe.

The problem is that Snowbird isn’t prepared to say goodbye to the animals that she has raised from birth.

“I really don’t think we need to,” Snowbird tells Gabe while sitting around a campfire in the preview clip. “I raised them, you know? They come to me for food. And I can’t kill something that I raised and that loves me.”

Brown goes on to say that she loves animals more than she loves people, noting that animals don’t judge, lie or stab you in the pack.

“You grow up hunting,” Brown continues. “But to raise the animal and then kill it. It just feels different.”

Gabe Brown does his best to convince his sister that the ranch serves a distinct purpose and just looking at the animals to love them isn’t enough.

“I think a big part of the ranch is looking out and seeing a whole bunch of cattle and chickens and knowing that they’re doing good,” Gabe told his sister. “But the main part of it is meat. You don’t have a cattle ranch cause you like looking at pretty bulls.”

He tells the camera that it is a tough position for him to be in this position as her big brother.

“It’s something that I know needs to get done and yeah, I feel bad about it too, but at the end of the day, you have to remember why they’re even here,” He continues. “My whole family’s all for one and one for all, and in the wolfpack, nobody’s more important than anyone else.”

Snowbird doesn’t seem ready to give in to the desires of her brother just yet. At the end of the clip, both get up to go look around the ranch a bit and she urges Gabe Brown to go “look at all the faces you want to kill.”

In response, Gabe tells his sister to just not look in their faces.

The latest season of Alaskan Bush People premiered on August 4 with the family getting used to life in Washington, dividing up their land among the children as they try to build their homes as winter begins to set in.

While most of the family is present this season, Matt Brown is currently working on a return to the series after his departure for rehab ahead of season 9.

Catch up with the family when Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET.