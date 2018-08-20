‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown ‘Stronger Every Day’ After Cancer-Free Diagnosis

During Sunday’s season premiere of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family worked to make their new land in north Washington comfortable for matriarch Ami, who is now cancer free. Her husband, Billy, told viewers she is getting “stronger every day,” but is still weak after her treatments.

The episode began with the Brown family enjoying their new land, and they began building tee-pees as temporary shelter. Unfortunately, Ami could not stay in one of these overnight. Billy refused to let his wife do that, so he went to a nearby town to haggle for a trailer.

Billy’s mission was a success, but it only mattered if the Brown children were successful with fixing a road so the trailer could be delivered. Thankfully, they were and even built a special ramp and porch to make it easier for Ami to get in and out of the trailer.

At the end of the episode, Billy and Ami lovingly drove all the way up, even though Billy was not confident that everything would be fixed. Ami continued to push her husband, and they kept driving up the road.

In the end, the couple made it up, where they thanked their children for their hard work.

“They worked so hard, and it was the biggest surprise,” Ami said. “It was just so emotional.”

Ami loved the work the family did to liven up the trailer.

“That’s the work and the appreciation that they showed me. It was really great,” an emotional Ami said.

The next step for the Browns will be to build a home from the ground up.

“We’ve fought hard. We deserve to be here,” Billy said. “I think this is definitely the biggest adventure we’ve had.”

Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer last year, and the cameras followed her journey during the previous season. In the finale, Ami, 54, was told she is cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“She’s the strongest person I know, so if she’s saying it hurts, it really hurts,” Billy said in an interview with PEOPLE in August 2017. “She tries to hide it from everybody but four or five times a day she bends over like a baby and cries. She bends over and tears run down. She put out seven babies without a grunt. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Ami, but I’ve got a lot more now. She makes me feel like a wuss.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.