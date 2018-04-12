‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Undergoes Surgery After Being Rushed to Hospital

Alaskan Bush People son Noah Brown recently had a scary brush with a serious health problem.

The 25-year-old Discovery cast member was rushed to the hospital in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on Tuesday, reports Radar Online, and was forced to undergo emergency gallbladder surgery.

A source told the publication, “Noah was in the parking lot at Beyers Market in Tonasket, Washington, on Tuesday and was showing off his scar from having his gall bladder removed. Right in the parking lot!”

“When a fan went to go shake his hand, he apologized for the weak handshake and told him that it was due to the surgery,” they continued.

Brown is estranged from his famous family, including parents Billy, 64, and Ami, 54, but the insider told the publication that his lack of fame didn’t keep him from acting like a “total jerk!”

“One of my friends works in the market and said that Noah was not a nice guy like they were hoping he was,” they said. “He acted like he was better than everyone and got rude with one of the employees when they told him that they did not have prime rib.”

As previously reported, Noah and fiancé Rhain Merrill, held a meet and greet on March 31 to celebrate their upcoming wedding with fans.

The event was advertised on Facebook, with hundreds of fans responding to the event page, but a resident who attended told Radar that “only a dozen or so people came.”

“It was a total bomb and Noah and Rhain looked completely upset by it,” the insider continued. “From preparations it was obvious that they were expecting a large crowd. What they don’t realize is that they only have a few die-hard fans. Most of the residents do not want them here.”

Noah isn’t the only Alaskan Bush People cast member to suffer some health problems recently.

Mom Ami was revealed to the world late last year that she had been declared cancer-free after battling advanced lung cancer which had put her at only a 3 percent chance or survival last spring.

She opened up about the implications of surviving the disease to PEOPLE soon after announcing her recovery.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Brown said.

Photo credit: Discovery