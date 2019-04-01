‘Alaskan Bush People’: Noah Brown ‘Feeling the Pressure’ During Wife’s Pregnancy

Alaskan Bush People son Noah Brown is working hard to prepare for the birth of his first child with wife Rhain Alisha.

During Sunday’s season finale of the Discovery Channel reality show, as the weather dropped to dangerous levels, Noah worked to finish “The Castle,” a more permanent cinder block home he was building for himself and Rhain to live in throughout the winter and beyond.

Pregnant with their first child, Noah joked with his bride that sitting around worrying is “one of the few things you can do” as he tried to put things together for their family alone.

“I’m feeling the pressure, because with Rhain being pregnant, she’s working harder than anyone else on this mountain,” he admitted to the cameras. “We might be building houses and barns and things and such, but my wife is building a person. She is my number one priority for the rest of my life.”

Working to keep his solidifying cement blocks from getting too cold and brittle, the 26-year-old said, “I’ve always said diamonds are formed under great amounts of pressure, and I’m feeling the pressure.”

Noah had even more put on his shoulders when a creosote build-up in their temporary home caused a fire that could have seriously injured the pair.

“I realize you didn’t grow up how I did,” he told a worried Rhain. “It’s a lot harder on you than it is on me, because you’re not used to this kind of thing.”

Luckily for Noah, his wife had complete faith in his ability to provide for their family.

“She’s seen me fix things, and by now she’s completely used to it and realizes that I’m the type of guy that can make something a really good home,” he told the camera. “We need a house. We need a solid structure, something that’s easy to keep warm and has all the comforts a baby needs.”

Despite the struggle to build their home, Noah and Rhain would welcome a healthy little boy, son Elijah Connor, on Jan. 26, 2019.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Noah told PEOPLE at the time. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

Rhain added her firstborn was “happy, healthy, and just perfect.”

Photo credit: Discovery