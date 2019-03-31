‘Alaskan Bush People’: Noah Brown’s Family Tests His Pregnant Wife With Firearm Defense Training

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown‘s wife, Rhain Alisha, tested her skills with a firearm in a new clip from the Discovery Channel series.

In the clip from the upcoming episode, Rhian is taken to a makeshift firing range by Noah and his sister, Snowbird Brown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s good to always keep the skills sharp,” Rhian said. “I’m sourly out of practice.”

Self defense is a mandatory skill out in the wild, especially when there’s a baby on the way. pic.twitter.com/vUnFUlT6Zu — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) March 30, 2019

“Everyone on the mountain pulls their weight,” Bird told her as she fired off a few rounds. “If you’re up here and, like, Noah gets eaten, you have to know how to defend yourself.”

While Rhian’s shooting impressed Bird and Noah, they still had some critiques to offer.

“I’m tempted to make you shoot while holding something, in case you have to shoot ever while holding a baby,” Bird joked. “You know, when the bun’s out of the oven, hunting’s always an option!”

While Rhian is still pregnant in the scene, in real life, she and Noah welcomed their son on Feb. 26. Elijah Connor Brown, the first grandchild for Noah’s parents, was born weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Noah said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

“He’s happy, healthy, and just perfect,” Rhian added.

Brown’s parents, Billy and Ami Brown, said they “all feel so blessed” to have their first grandchild join the family. “We can’t wait to meet the handsome young man and have them all back on the mountain soon,” they said.

The couple announced they were expecting in November, three months after they married. The couple live in a town in Washington, near the Brown family’s new homestead, and their wedding was featured in the Season 8 finale.

Another Brown grandchild could be on the way sooner than expected. Gabe Brown and his wife, Raquell “Rose” Pantilla, are reportedly expecting. According to Radar Online, the moderator for the Facebook group Alaskan Bush People – Answers wrote, “We have heard from several sources that Raquell is heavily pregnant.” Another poster on the group claimed Raquell leaked the news on social media when she showed herself rubbing her belly. Raquell is also raising two young children from previous relationships.

Gabe and Racquell married secretly in January after dating for a year.

While this should all be good news for the family, there is a fear that their show could be cancelled. Billy is reportedly trying to save the show, which has seen its ratings plummet in Season 9. While Season 8 debuted to 3.4 million total viewers, only 1.8 million viewers tuned in for the Season 8 premiere.

“They are going to pull out all the stops to save the show,” an insider told Radar Online. “Gabe’s wedding to Raquell, Noah’s baby and family feuding will hopefully bring ratings.”

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.