New ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Episodes Reportedly Coming in March

There’s new Alaskan Bush People coming soon on the Discovery Channel.

As first reported by TV Insider, three new episodes of the reality show will allegedly air starting on Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When reached for comment, Discovery Channel representatives said that no official release date has been announced for the next season.

Last season, the Brown family had a lot on their plates, coping emotionally with mom Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery while they made the move from Alaska to Washington.

As the family struggled to get used to the new surroundings, building up their new complex amid flooding and wildfires, there was plenty going on personally in the unconventional family.

At the end of the season, son Noah Brown wed wife Rhain in a romantic outdoor ceremony, and in November, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together this spring.

“We have some exciting news to share with everyone,” Noah said in a video on social media. “Well, we are…”

“We’re pregnant! Yay!” Rhain chimed in. “So thank you for all of your love and support over the last few years and we just wanted to share our good news with you.”

The reality personality later told PEOPLE, “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” he continued. “We just fit right in with the animals.”

There could be another Brown family wedding coming this season, with son Gabe Brown and girlfriend Raquell “Rose” Pantilla reportedly filing for a marriage license in October, according to Radar Online. The two haven’t spoken out about any change in their relationship status, but you never know when it comes to the Browns.

In less cheerful news, son Matt Brown is also on his own journey recently, checking into rehab for his admitted issues with alcohol abuse in October and reportedly checking out in November.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People premieres Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery