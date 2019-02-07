‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Thanks Fans for ‘Overwhelming Support’ During Rehab Stay

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is thanking fans for their support during his nearly six-month stay at a rehabilitation facility as he sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

The now-sober Discovery star took to his Instagram account on Jan. 7 to update fans on his well-being in the midst of his continued treatment for alcohol abuse. Sharing a video dedicated to fans, Brown thanked his followers for their “overwhelming” support.

Brown had entered the treatment facility in September of 2018.

I love you all 💘

“Hi everybody. I just wanted to thank everybody for your overwhelming support and love and for all the messages. I want to let you know that I’m going to try to get back to everybody. There’s a lot of messages; I want to answer everybody.

“I just want to tell you that y’all have really made a difference in my life,” he continued. “One of the most important and best things that has happened to me was being able to take you all on adventures with me.

“It’s kind of neat. I’m still in recovery. I’m in rehab still basically. Things are going really good,” he added. “What I really like right now is that I’m able to part a part of all y’alls life, and I want to thank you for being a part of mine. God bless y’all. I love you.”

His message was immediately met with more comments of support from fans, who took to the comments section to encourage Brown and praise him for being so open with his journey to sobriety.

“Hope you’re doing well [Matt Brown],” one person wrote. “We are all rooting for your life to successful and to have a happy life. Don’t know if you like Dr. Pepper still, so I’ll have one for you to celebrate life.”

“You rock and I’m so proud of you!!!!” another fan wrote. “For everything you’ve overcome and done!! You rock Matt keep rocking!!!”

The Alaskan Bush People star had first entered rehab in 2016 seeking treatment for alcohol addiction. In September of 2018, he revealed that he had voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility for the second time.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he explained. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Brown completed his treatment stay at the start of 2019.

Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery in 2019.