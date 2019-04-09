‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reveals ‘Graduation Reminder’ From Rehab Stint

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown’s ongoing sobriety journey is never far from his mind thanks to a graduation gift he bought himself.

Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal what he treated himself to after he completed a six-month rehab stay for alcohol abuse earlier this year: a James Bond 007 lighter, which he dubbed his “graduation reminder.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I got out of treatment I bought this for myself as a graduation reminder,” Brown captioned the post.

“That’s great!” one fan commented. “You have done a great job! Worked hard on you! You can be proud of yourself!”

“I like it!” another person wrote. “You are a champion, you have been demonstrating your day to day! You are a man with great strength and spirit! I’m really happy for you!”

“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel!” another praised. “Stay strong you can do it Matt!

The Discovery Channel star, who had voluntarily entered rehab in September following a year of “ups and downs,” marking his second rehab stay since 2016, has been taking it easy since leaving treatment. Having abandoned his family’s new homestead in Washington in favor of California, Brown continues to attend support groups as he remains committed to his sobriety journey.

Life in the Golden State hasn’t deterred his love of nature, however, and the Alaskan Bush People star, the eldest of the Brown siblings, has continued to get his hands dirty as a means to remain connected to his nature-loving roots.

In a post earlier this month, Brown shared a photo of himself doing a little yard work, stating that it reminds him “of when my brothers and I did lawns to make gas money when we where broken down in California, many years ago.” He added that getting in touch with the land is also “a good way for me to free my brain and meditate.”

Although he’s keeping in touch with his roots, his family back on the North Star Ranch, the 435-acre property the Brown’s now occupy in Washington following their move from the Alaskan bush, is missing him dearly, though their support for Brown remains strong.

“It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed,” his father, Billy Brown, said of his son’s ongoing journey in March. “He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what.”

Brown’s struggle with substance abuse and his subsequent journey in rehab was documented on the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People.