‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Reveals ‘Nothing but Blue Skies’ Photo After Conquering Personal Issues

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is enjoying the simple things in life following his six-month rehab stay for alcohol abuse earlier this year. On Aug. 12, the Discovery Channel star took to his Instagram account to share a new sun-gleamed photo of himself with a simple caption reading, “nothing but blue skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

The post drew plenty of comments from Alaskan Bush People fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Awesome photo Matt!!!” one person wrote. “Blue Skies is a great song and the sunshine looks good on you.”

“ice puffy clouds great for shape making, too. Such a lovely day,” another fan commented. “I wish you nothing but blue skys in your heart from now on.”

“Enjoy this beautiful blue sky, this wonderful day and the tranquility that you are demonstrating,” added a third.

“You look like your enjoying life at the moment Matt stay happy,” a fourth commented.

“You look like you’re doing really good Matt,” another wrote. “I’m happy for you.”

The photo marked the latest in a string of images that Brown has shared since leaving rehab. The Alaskan Bush People star, who is the oldest of his siblings, had revealed in September of last year that he was voluntarily seeking treatment following “a year of ups and downs.” It followed a previous stint in rehab in 2016, which had been sparked after he “started hanging out with people who drank.”

“I could see myself spiraling,” he said of his initial decision to enter rehab in 2016. “I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

Brown completed his most recent rehab stay, which consisted of two months of inpatient treatment followed by outpatient treatment, in January, though he has continues to attend support sessions as he remains committed to his sobriety. He also traded his family’s new homestead in Washington in favor of California.

In the months since seeking help, Brown hasn’t shied away from opening up about his journey with his followers, who he credits with giving him plenty of support throughout his difficult journey.

“I just wanted to thank everybody for your overwhelming support and love and for all the messages,” he thanked his fans in a video in January. “I just want to tell you that y’all have really made a difference in my life. One of the most important and best things that has happened to me was being able to take you all on adventures with me.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET, with a slight delay in August and September due to Serengeti airing at 8 p.m. ET.