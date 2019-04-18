‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Living Alone in California With ‘No Desire to Be Anywhere Near His Parents’

Matt Brown has reportedly flew the Alaskan Bush People coop, and is living with his girlfriend in California, RadarOnline reports.

“[Brown] has no desire to be anywhere near his parents and really wants nothing to do with them,” the source said. Brown, 36, recently completed a stint in rehab in Palm Desert, California.

Fans have spotted palm trees in the backgrounds of several recent Instagram photos. In one post, he reminisced on time he spent in the state. “I love yard work. It reminds me of when my brothers and I did lawns to make gas money when we were broken down in California many years ago,” he wrote.

The Brown family also spent time in Los Angeles when matriarch Ami was receiving treatment for lung cancer, which she beat despite the incredibly tough odds.

Matt isn’t the only one to move away from the rest of the family, which is made up of mom Ami Brown, 55, dad Billy Brown, 66, sons Matt Brown, Josh “Bam Bam” Brown, 34, Bear Brown, 31, Gabe Brown, 29, Noah Brown, 26, and daughters Snowbird Brown, 24, and Rainy Brown, 16. Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain, recently moved to Colorado with their new son Elijah, Bam Bam reportedly lives with his girlfriend, producer Allison Kagan, and Gabe has also reportedly moved out.

Radar reports that many of the older Brown kids have left the nest because of conflict with Billy and Ami, and that the parents’ relationship with most of their seven kids “could not be any worse.”

“Bam Bam and Allison want nothing to do with his family. The only reason that Bam Bam even was on the show is because he has to in order for them to keep the contracts. He does not like his mother and father because of the way that they treat Allison,” a source told Radar.

Gabe and his new wife, Raquell Pantilla, stayed close but have their own apartment after Billy and Ami reportedly pushed them out after a shotgun wedding. The source claims Raquell is expecting, although the family has yet to acknowledge the rumor.

One Brown sibling who doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon is Rainy Brown, who announced a new addition to the family: a puppy named after Bradley Cooper’s character in A Star Is Born: Jackson Maine.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” she told her followers on Instagram earlier this month. “I’ve only had him for two days, and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 9 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.