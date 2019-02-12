‘Alaskan Bush People’: Gabe Brown Secretly Married Rose Pantilla in January

Alaskan Bush People son Gabe Brown is a married man!

According to the Clerk of Courts in Okanogan County, Washington, the Discovery star, 29, married his girlfriend, Raquell “Rose” Pantilla on Jan. 14, 2019, Radar Online reported Tuesday.

As previously reported, the couple first filed for a marriage license in November 2018, but it expired after the 30-day period without them typing the knot.

“Shortly after their original license expired, they came in and renewed it. They have since turned in all the necessary paperwork and are officially a married couple,” the clerk told Radar.

The outlet reports that following their wedding, Gabe and Rose took to Las Vegas to celebrate with the reality personality’s parents, Billy and Ami Brown.

“Rose really gets along well with Billy and Ami, and they have already accepted her into the family,” a source close to the Brown family previously told the outlet.

The couple’s exact relationship timeline is unclear, but little sister Rain Brown broke the news that Gabe was seeing someone in February 2018, sharing a photo of herself “third wheeling” alongside Gabe and Pantilla, who were kissing in the background.

Gabe isn’t the only Alaskan Bush People star to tie the knot recently, with little brother Noah Brown, 26, tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhain over the summer in a stunning Idaho ceremony shown in the most recent season of the Discovery reality series.

“Growing up, I always knew that I was going to get married someday,” Noah explained ahead of his nuptials on the two-hour season finale. “I had one of those super vivid dreams when I was five, and since then, I was looking for her, looking for my soulmate. And I eventually found her.”

He explained that the moment he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her was the very first time he met her.

“When I met Rhain Alisha, she was basically adventuring around Alaska,” he recalled. “I could write a book with thousands of pages with reasons why she’s perfect. We kind of decided to stick together for survival. She’s one of the few people that understands me and understands how I think and how my brain works. She understands my soul.”

A new season of Alaskan Bush People will premiere on Sunday, March 3.

Photo credit: Discovery