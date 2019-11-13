‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Sets ‘Unique’ Major Goal Ahead of New Season

The Alaskan Bush People have a brand new challenge ahead of them as the Brown family works to turn their Pacific Northwest land into a true homestead in the upcoming new season of the hit reality series, premiering Dec. 4 on the Discovery Channel. In PEOPLE‘s sneak peek of the new season, the Browns take their “unique” way of life to a whole new level as they try to settle into their family’s expanding size.

Watch the preview here.

As the Brown family patriarch Billy and matriarch Ami continue to focus on her health following the reality personality’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and subsequent remission, their kids — Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird and Rain — are working to establish their new Browntown on the mountainside, complete with its own self-sustaining village.

“We have a unique way of doing this,” Noah tells the camera. “I don’t know what normal is.”

It’s hard work, as the kids remember from last season’s effort to build a functioning barn and temporary shelter.

“It’s a job done — teamwork, persistence and a lot of awesome,” Bear explains, as Snowbird chimes in, “If one of us makes one mistake, we could actually get hurt.”

Rain adds, “I thought I was gonna die.”

There’s certainly a lot of change coming to the Brown family, with brothers Gabe and Noah settling down with their wives, Raquell and Rhain Alisha, as well as their little ones! While Noah and Rhain welcomed son Elijah in January, Gabe and Raquell are expecting the birth of their son any day now.

Brother Bear has baby news of his own, as he and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams announced Monday that their unborn child will also be a little boy.

The big reveal came just days after Bear announced he and his on-again, off-again partner had separated for the second time, writing on his private Instagram, “Hey everybody! I have some news I’d like to share! Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways!”

The pair are still looking forward to raising their children amicably, however.

“We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents,” Bear explained. “We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it!”

Alaskan Bush People returns for a new season on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery