‘Alaskan Bush People’ Celebrate Leaving California: ‘So Not Our Lifestyle’

The Alaskan Bush People family is more than happy to be leaving the Golden Coast behind. In Sunday’s Season 8 premiere of the Discovery reality season, the Browns started to make their new home in Washington after making their home in California while matriarch Ami underwent cancer treatments.

The family did make the trip back and forth from Los Angeles to Colorado, as shown on the season finale of Season 7, but staying in an urban setting even temporarily was a shock to the wilderness enthusiasts’ system, Gabe said after the family made their way to Washington.

“It’s just this feeling, like we came from California and everything there was so not our lifestyle,” Gabe explained. “That it really took a toll on everybody. It’s all that down, bummed out feeling just kind of flew away.”

While planning on building a permanent homestead they could call the new Browntown, the family constructed temporary tent housing and tried to get used to the Washington wilderness.

And while the massive tract of land the family bought is no L.A., it was also no Alaska, which took a little bit of getting used to, the family told PEOPLE prior to the season premiere.

“I can hardly stand the heat,” Bear said. “And then to have to constantly watch the ground for snakes – that’s a big adjustment from Alaska.”

And while there aren’t large bears in Washington like the family is used to in the Alaskan bush, Billy said the family was “pretty tickled” to find two “itty bitty” bears during their time in Washington.

“We’ve got mountain lions here! How cool is that?!” Billy added of the area’s fauna. “It feels like home again because we have to watch our backs.”

Returning to nature was also healing for Ami, who still has a long way to come after being declared cancer-free.

“To be out of the city and in the mountains is a blessing in itself and being given second chance is great,” Ami said, admitting she feels “better than I have in a lot of years, but I still don’t have all my strength back yet.”

