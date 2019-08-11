‘Alaskan Bush People’: Brown Family Follows Trail of Blood in Intense New Preview

In this weekend’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family continues to personalize their plots of land on the homestead in Washington State, only to find more trouble. In a scene from the new episode, Birdy Brown found a trail of blood leading straight to the family house. There are also wolves near the Brown home.

Looks like it’s going to come down to the Wolf Pack vs. a wolf pack. 🐺 An all-new #AlaskanBushPeople starts TONIGHT at 9p on Discovery and Discovery GO. pic.twitter.com/tJzvS0P88z — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) August 11, 2019

“We have hoped and dreamed that we could give the kids their own place, their own world,” Brown family patriarch Billy Brown said at the beginning of the 30-second teaser.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gabe Brown is seen building his log cabin, while Bear Brown tried to make his small room as “fancy as I possibly can.”

But there are more things to be concerned about than making a home look fancy as Birdy spotted some blood. Noah Brown and his wife Rhian find coyote tracks.

“They will ambush you and may our Lord have mercy,” Billy warned Birdy in one scene.

In the last scene, Gabe pointed out that Rhian is still pregnant and we see Noah’s siblings run after him.

With Rhian still being pregnant on the show, that means this weekend’s episode was filmed before they welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown on Feb. 26. After their son was born, the couple moved to a home in Colorado that Billy bought as a gift for Noah.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Noah told PEOPLE in February. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

While there is plenty of drama going on in the show, there was another drama playing out for the Brown family last week. Bear’s new girlfriend Raiven Adams revealed in an Instagram essay that she is pansexual and dated a woman for several years before she met Bear. According to a Radar Online report, Bear was “blindsided” by the news and his family is now suspicious of her.

Bear’s parents, Billy and Ami Brown “are honestly a bit bothered right now. They are both very religious and the fact that she did not tell Bear she was gay at one point in her life really irritated them,” the source told Radar Online.

On Aug. 6, Adams published an emotional statement on Instagram, asking her followers not to go after her ex-girlfriend.

“Come for me about my overalls, Come for me about my teeth, my height whatever you want. but I ask you please let my sexuality be… let my ex be don’t stir a pot that doesn’t belong to you,” Adams wrote. “Let her be she doesn’t deserve the drama. We split due to being together at a young age, and not being ready for a relationship. Not being right for one another, we haven’t been together for almost 3 years. I am with Bear! I am happy and he is what I want every day of my life. My past is my past judge me for whatever you want , But don’t do it like this.”

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Discovery