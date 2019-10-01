‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Get Back Together Amid Pregnancy

Bear Brown and his pregnant ex-fiancée, Raiven Adams, are rekindling their love. The 32-year-old Alaskan Bush People star announced Monday that he and Adams, 21, are giving their romance another shot, just over two weeks after they revealed their breakup following a two-week engagement.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raiven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on Instagram. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

“Thank you everybody out there,” he added. “Stay awesome and God bless.”

The two announced in September that they had called it quits. “Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown told PEOPLE at the time. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

Meanwhile, Adams made the reveal on social media, citing “drama” and “harassment” as some of the reasons for the breakup.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” the former fiancée wrote on her private Instagram page. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me [sic]. The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends (sic),” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

A few days later, she revealed she was pregnant, sharing a photo of a onesie with the words “newest member of the pack” alongside a positive pregnancy test.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” she captioned the post. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

Brown told PEOPLE that “Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring! Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be! Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.