‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Latest Photo Stirs Relationship Speculation Among Fans

[UPDATE Oct. 3, 2018, 4:30 p.m. ET] A Discovery spokesperson shares with PopCulture.com that the women seen in the first and third photos are Discovery employees and have no relation to Bear.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown shared photos of his latest wilderness adventure that had many fans wondering about his relationship status.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, the self-titled “King of Extreme” took to Instagram to share a photo of a woman standing in the middle of the Washington wilderness, immediately leading to speculation among fans that she may be Bear’s girlfriend.

Bear opted to leave the photo of the woman without a caption, not even revealing so much as a name, which prompted many fans to wonder if she was more than just a friend

“Girlfriend?” one person questioned.

The mystery woman is just one of many that Bear has shared pictures of on his Instagram account in recent days and weeks, introducing some of the women by name, showering others in compliments, and leaving fans to wonder who exactly some of them were. The first such post came on Sept. 16, when Bear shared an image of a woman on the crew of Alaskan Bush People.

“Hey everybody! This lovely lady helps keep the crew safe! She is dangerously AWESOME,” he captioned the image.

In another post on Sept. 23, Bear gave fans the name of the woman at the center of his picture, and clearly stated that she was just a friend.

“I was just a wild animal when I first met her!! She has helped my family out a lot!! And she has become my friend!!! She is AWESOME!!! Thank you Julia,” he wrote.

While the majority of the women are likely members of the crew, it has not stopped fans from speculating that perhaps one of them could be a possible love interest for the Discovery Channel star.

“So Mr. Extreme are you smitten with one of these beautiful women you keep posting?” one person asked.

“Oh snap!!!! Bear got a crush,” another fan wrote on one of the posts.

“Sounds like wife for Bear,” someone else commented.

Currently, however, it appears that Bear may still be single, but love is certainly in the air for the Alaskan Bush People family. In the season finale of the Discovery Channel series, Noah Brown could not stop gushing over his wife.

“When I met Rhain Alisha, she was basically adventuring around Alaska,” Noah said. “I could write a book with thousands of pages with reasons why she’s perfect. We kind of decided to stick together for survival. She’s one of the few people that understands me and understands how I think and how my brain works. She understands my soul.”

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 15, exactly two years after they met while traveling in Alaska.