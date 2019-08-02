‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s New Girlfriend Raiven Adams’ Mom Once Jailed for Theft

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown recently debuted his new girlfriend Raiven Adams, and it turns out that her mom Kassy Contes was once jailed for theft. According to Radar Online, Contes — who went by Kassy Michelle Green at the time — was charged with class B theft in Potter County, Texas in 2000. She also had to pay a $100 fine and was sentenced her to 45 days in jail. Legal documents they dug up confirmed the news.

“Jim Koch, affiant, swears upon his oath that, in Potter County, Texas, on or about the 14th day of December, 1999, did then and there unlawfully appropriate property, namely clothing, of the value of $50.00 or more but less than $500.00, from the owner … with the intent to deprive the owner of the property,” read court paperwork that the outlet discovered.

At this time, no one from the Brown family appears to have commented on Contes’ past legal trouble.

Bear and Adams are 10 years apart in age — he is 31 years old and she is 21 years old — and they have been together for nearly one year.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bear opened up about his relationship with Adams, saying, “We just agreed we both felt a connection.”

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” he went on to tell the outlet exclusively. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” he continued. “She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

The thing I like most about Bear is his ability to love unconditionally and how he lives his life to ensure other people’s happiness,” Adams then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:18pm PDT

It seems that Bear’s family is also fond of Adams, as evident by the above photo that his sister Rainy Brown posted on Instagram with her brother’s girlfriend. She captioned the post with the following hashtags: #Ranchlife #staystrong #stayhappy.

Fans and followers are also happy for the couple, as one commented on the post, “This girl is so pretty. Happy that you’re family is growing. So pleased for Bear.”

Alaskan Bush People returns for the Season 10 premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.