‘Alaskan Bush People’: See Bear Brown’s Pregnant Girlfriend’s Return to Social Media

Two weeks after deleting her account, Raiven Adams, the pregnant girlfriend of Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, has returned to Instagram after taking a much needed break to care for her “mental health.” Adams, whose account earlier this month had suddenly disappeared, made her return to the social media platform on Monday, sharing a message to her fans on her Instagram Story.

“Doing so much better! had to take a small break, to focus on my mental health,” she wrote, according to The Blast. “I might do that from time to time.”

At this time, her account is still switched to private, meaning that only approved followers are able to see her posts.

It was just two weeks ago that fans noticed that Adams’ account had abruptly disappeared. Those who attempted to view it were met with a message reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Although Adams, unlike her boyfriend, did not announce her departure from Instagram prior to leaving, her exit was widely believed to be due to the ongoing harassment she received.

Just days before temporarily deleting her account, Brown had sent a message out to fans pleading with them to be kinder to his girlfriend, whom he is currently expecting his first child with.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages,” he wrote. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!”

“I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100% impossible for it not to be given the time frame! So please remember if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!” he continued. “Raiven is the love of my life please show her the respect she deserves! And to everyone out there who has been so supportive! Thank you! Stay AWESOME!”

The harassment seemingly had a negative affect on Brown, too, because not longer after Adams deleted her account, he announced that he was “gonna be off Instagram for a little while!” He returned to the social media platform just last week, though he, too, has kept his account private.

Adams and Brown met at Noah’s Brown wedding in August of 2018, where Adams’ mother was working as the photographer. After sparking a romance, they became engaged in on Aug. 28, in September revealing that they are expecting their first child together. Although they broke up just two days before that announcement, they announced that they got back together on Oct. 1.