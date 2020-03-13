‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Files to Legally Distance Himself as Father of Ex-Fiancee’s Baby

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is requesting to have himself legally un-named as the biological father of his and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams’ unborn child. The news comes amid growing tensions in their relationship and just ahead of the birth of their little boy, with Adams’ mother, Kassy Michelle, previously revealing that her daughter is in “pre-term labor.”

On March 12, according to In Touch Weekly, the reality TV star filed a petition to disestablish paternity, which, if granted, would remove him he legal father of the child and potentially protect him from paying any child support. At this time, it remains unclear if Brown believes he is not the biological father, and neither he nor Adams have publicly commented on this latest development.

The former couple, who first met at Bear Brown’s wedding in August 2018, had announced in September 2019, just days after announcing they had split, that they were expecting their first child together. The couple got back together soon after, though split a second time, and frequently updated fans about the pregnancy on social media.

In the months since, however, their relationship has been shrouded in drama. In February, Adams filed, and was granted, a temporary restraining order against Brown, alleging in a handwritten declaration a series of disturbing behaviors exhibited – drug abuse, a pattern of verbal abuse, brandishing a gun, and threatening to take their child from her – by the reality star.

“Shortly after dating Solomon I realized his behavior was abusive,” she wrote. “While dating I would bring up his eratic (sic) behavior (yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms).”

“When expressing concerns of his drug use he would threaten to kick me out/withhold food, money,” she explained. “He would punish me by verbally abusing me or threatening to kick me out.”

In the declaration, Adams also alleged that Brown’s troubling behavior only grew worse once they learned that she was pregnant, with Brown at one point threatening to “try to take our son from me” if she left the relationship.

Brown, however, has denied at least some of those accusations. Sharing a post to Instagram in late February, the Alaskan Bush People star told one fan “No! I don’t do drugs!!!!!!” when asked if Adams’ claims of cocaine use were legitimate.

He later shared a separate post addressing that allegation head on, writing, “There’s something I would like to say! I DON’T DO DRUGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”