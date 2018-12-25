‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Gets Festive in Merry Christmas Video: ‘I Hope Everybody’s Been a Good Boy or Girl’

Bear Brown has a message for everyone this Christmas!

Before Santa arrived with gifts for all the Alaskan Bush People fans, Brown took to Instagram to spread some holiday cheer of his own.

Brown stood in front of a string of colorful lights and wished everyone a merry Christmas, but added his own cheeky twist in his signature easy-going style.

“Merry Christmas, everybody. Santa Claus rides tonight and I hope everybody’s been a good boy and girl,” he said with a big smile.

Brown is known for posting inspiring, emotional, and loving messages on his social media and this holiday season has given him plenty of opportunities to do so.

On Sunday, Bear honored his family and the crew of their hit show with a “family” photo alongside a message of gratitude for the holiday season. In the post, he reflected on the hardships the family had faced throughout the year, as mother Ami Brown battled cancer and the family relocated to Colorado from Alaska for her treatment. His brother Matt Brown has also been struggling with alcoholism, a journey that will be documented in the upcoming ninth season of the show. Despite all these challenges Bear has maintained his positive outlook and continued to focus on the good things around him.

“Hey everybody! This year has been hard and full of changes!” he wrote in the tribute. “But it’s also been a good one! I’ve gotten to meet and work with some really cool people! The crew has become more like family and I’m proud to call them my friends!”

Bear was sure not to forget the people who make it possible to keep the show on the air.

“Also thank you to all the fans!” Bear continued. “Without y’all guys I wouldn’t have made it!! Happy holidays!! And MERRY CHRISTMAS!!”

He wasn’t the only one who shared some love with their fans. Rain Brown, the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People family wished her followers a Merry Christmas on Instagram. In the snap, she smiles for the camera in front of a tree adorned with shimmering ornaments and lights.

She captioned the photo, “A very merry Christmas to you and yours,” adding a heart and tree emoji alongside her usual hastags, “#stayhappy #staystrong #merrychristmas.”

Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery Channel with new episodes in the new year.