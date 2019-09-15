‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Ex Raiven Adams Reveals First Baby Bump Photo

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown‘s pregnant ex-fiancée, Raiven Adams, is showing off her baby bump for the first time. Just days after announcing she was pregnant with Brown’s child following their breakup, Adams took to Instagram to share a photo of her belly. In the photo, she stood to her side wearing a form-fitting red dress and cradling the small bump. She captioned the photo with a series of emojis.

Adams announced her and Brown’s split last week, revealing a few days later that she is pregnant. The model shared a photo of a onesie with the words “newest member of the pack” alongside a positive pregnancy test on her private Instagram account, revealing she and Brown learned they were expecting after they broke up.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” she captioned the post. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

She detailed the breakup in a series of posts Thursday, writing that “being with a male wasn’t right for [her].” She said Brown knew she was “100% gay” when they first hung out as friends. They decided to “see where it would go,” but realized “we didn’t agree on big topics in life.”

“We didn’t want the same things, and that being with a male wasn’t right for me,” Adams wrote. “To anyone who’s straight or maybe even bisexual, that comment doesn’t make very much sense. You think why couldn’t I just make it work, or try harder or so on? It just doesn’t work like that… and I was honest about that every day of our relationship. We gave it our best shot and as good of a friend, and relative.”

She continued, “Bear wasn’t very good at relationships, and mostly because he hadn’t had one before me. And anyone who’s dated 9/10 your first love is never your last, because you have to learn lessons in life. And learn lessons in relationships to become the person you need to be to be good in a relationship.”

Adams said she has “no doubt” that Brown will one day be great for someone and she will be supportive of that. She insisted she never hid anything from him, and he knew she was gay and “expected nothing.” In the end, Adams wrote she “will no longer explain myself or anything that happened. I’m focused on making the best life for our baby.”

However, Adams later deleted that message and shared another post, claiming that she now realizes “no matter what I say or do the hateful people will trash me.”

“If I explain my sexuality, or how all this came into play,” Adams wrote. “I’ve realized I’m simply supplying you with ammunition. So you can trash my name. Because reasons you think are fit based off the 10% knowledge you have of me. I will no longer explain myself as I can see you don’t want the truth, you want drama and attention. and I have no time for that.”

Adams and Brown met at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding last year, where Adams’ mother was the photographer. They announced their engagement on Aug. 28, just two weeks before their split.