‘Alaskan Bush People’ Feud Rumors Spark After Son Opts Not to Stay With Family During Reunion

Is there bad blood within the Alaskan Bush People family?

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown recently reunited with his family, currently staying in Seattle after mom Ami Brown’s cancer treatments, but according to Radar, the Brown son is opting to stay at a hotel instead of with his family in their new home.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that Bam Bam has been staying at a hotel in Omak, Washington since at least March 10.

“He’s been a regular at the hotel for a while now,” said the source.

Bam Bam has reportedly been estranged from his family since last year, when he started dating former Discovery producer Allison Kagan, who was not alongside Bam Bam during this month’s trip.

“Hotel staff members asked Bam Bam last week where his girlfriend was,” said the source. “He said she’s not staying this time around.”

While it’s not necessarily odd for a grown child to stay in a hotel while visiting family, what has struck fans as strange is that it comes just after the family moved into a massive $500,000 lakefront mansion in the same town as his hotel.

When he’s not visiting family, Bam Bam and Kagan have been restoring a 100-foot ship together, and plan to sail it to the Bahamas.

In November, he opened up about the process on Facebook.

“Since everyone keeps asking, Alli and I have been dating for a year (November 2016),” he wrote. “When I visited New York that summer we were still just friends.”

“Alli searched and found the old ferry just before she was going to be sold for scrap! We have been gutting and renovating her ever since. It’s been a blast…Alli has great artistic vision and huge plans for the renovation,” he continued.

As for his trip to Seattle, Bam Bam is most likely checking in on his parents after mom Ami announced she was cancer-free after a harrowing battle with the disease last year.

In January, friends of the family reported on Facebook that the lung cancer for which Ami had been being treated for several months had gone into remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Photo Credit: Discovery