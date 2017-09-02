‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Had a Final Request for Her Daughters Before They Left Home

Alaskan Bush People cast member Ami Brown’s lung cancer has reportedly escalated, and on the reality series, we are seeing the family leave their homestead so she can receive treatment.

In a new clip from the show, Brown family daughters Snowbird and Rain are the last remaining two in “Browntown,” as they prepare to head to Southern California to reunite with Ami.

The duo have one last task to complete before leaving, and it’s all for their mother. Ami wanted a ton of the Devil’s club plant for her to utilize and remind her of her Alaskan home while in California.

“Bird and I are getting Devil’s club for mom because it was one of the last things she requested before we left,” Rain said. “So when she’s going through all the treatments, she has something to do and a reminder of home.”

“There are actually a lot of uses for Devil’s club,” Snowbird said. “You can make tea out of it, which mom does quite a bit. You can make medicine to stop toothaches and stuff. She makes all sorts of things so she wants like four (totes) full of Devil’s club.”

While the task is simple enough, just being alone on their family homestead and away from their clan brings up some sad emotions for the sisters.

“Well here lately honestly it’s been emotional for me,” Snowbird said. “And I guess whenever I’m feeling sad or doing something that will remind me of things I don’t want to be reminded of, I try and make myself angry instead because it’s an emotion that overpowers being sad.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET.