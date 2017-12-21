‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mom Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’

Ami Brown, the matriarch of Alaskan Bush People‘s Brown family, reportedly suffered a setback in her battle with stage four lung cancer recently, according to the Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed.

The show aired a Christmas special on Dec. 15, and in a post on Dec. 16, the page explained that the episode had been filmed before Thanksgiving when Brown was doing “fairly well” after finishing chemotherapy treatment. During the special, Brown had received news that she was done with cancer treatments.

The page wrote that shortly after Thanksgiving, Brown suffered a “brief setback,” although she is doing better now and is “back on the mend.”

Brown is reportedly recuperating in Los Angeles, and the page noted that she will see “a long battle.”

“She has lost a lot of her hair, wears a hat most of the time and very frail,” the post concluded. “Hopefully, after the holidays she will get strong enough to start filming the upcoming season.”

Fans recently began speculating that the family is filming another season of the hit Discovery Channel show after Brown’s daughter Rain Brown posted an Instagram of what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap of an on-camera interview for the series.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel