New Report Sheds Light on ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Cliff Fall

A new report about the cliff fall that put Alaska: The Last Frontier cast-member Atz Lee Kilcher in the hospital has been released and it sheds new light on the incident.

In new documents, the resort Kilcher claims is responsible for his injuries says that they “deny any liability, responsibility, or negligence.” Additionally, they reportedly place any blame for the fall on Kilcher’s own negligence, according to The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2015, Kilcher was staying at the Otter Cove Resort and fell from a cliff while hiking. He filed a $100,000 lawsuit against the resort claiming tthere was an “inadequate guarded and/or warned of sudden precipitous edge of the land/drop. It is deceptive and dangerous.”

Up Next: ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Cast Member Suing for Massive Damages After Falling off a Cliff

Kilcher’s fall required a “lifesaving Medevac” to a nearby hospital, and his injuries included two collapsed lungs, a fractured left shoulder, multiple rib fractures, right hip, ankle fractures, and a right scapular fracture.

The fall was even a feature on Alaska: The Last Frontier, as well as was Kilcher’s recovery.

In August of 2016, Kilcher posted a collage photo to Instagram that documented the one year anniversary of his fall.

More: Massive Crack in Melting Ice Tests the Kilchers on ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’

“A year ago today I was humbled by gravity, fear and friendship,” Kilcher wrote. “It’s been a hard recovery but I can’t complain all considering. I still have my health, family and friends and that is a blessing for sure. Thanks everyone for your support and good wishes, things are different now of course but all in all I am well.”

Kilcher ended the comment by using the hashtag, “life goes on.”