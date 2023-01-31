'AGT: All-Stars': Standout Singer Gets Golden Buzzer, Beloved Vocalist Returns

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues to live up to its name, as the judges were once again impressed by a past contestant. American viewers were introduced to Britain's Got Talent Season 15 finalist Tom Ball, who sang an impressive cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." Ball received the night's Group Golden Buzzer, so he gets to continue on to the final round.

Ball was "absolutely over the moon" after the show, he told PEOPLE in an email. "It didn't hit me properly until I got off stage and called my soon-to-be wife [Hannah]." His performance was filmed during his first trip to the U.S., so he felt "massively welcomed and honored" to take part in the new season. "I really hope the superfans and the American public will enjoy my next performance," he said.

Before he auditioned for AGT: All-Stars, Ball told host Terry Crews that he and Hannah were set to marry five days after filming. Hannah was back in the U.K. to prepare for the wedding. During their nuptials, Ball made sure not to spoil his Golden Buzzer moment.

"I was very fortunate to have a fantastic soon-to-be wife who had done most of the planning, which meant that I had time to prepare for this amazing opportunity, knowing the wedding was in safe hands," the schoolteacher told PEOPLE. "[But] it was incredibly hard to keep it all a secret [at the wedding]. The only people who knew were my wife and immediate family. It was a real sense of achievement, but I tried to keep the day focused around Hannah as much as possible."

Ball is not the only Britain's Got Talent veteran to appear on All-Stars. Magician Aidan McCann received the Golden Buzzer in the Jan. 23 episode. Poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, comedian Axel Blake, ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, magician Jasper Cherry, magician Keiichi Iwasaki, mentalist Lioz Shern Tov, and illusionist Sacred Riana also competed on All-Stars for another shot at glory. Coincidentally, Blake won the BGT season Ball competed on.

BGT and All-Stars have helped introduce Ball's singing talent to the world, and he hopes to use it someday professionally. "Teaching will always be a big part of my life, but I do have a dream to tour the world and pursue my passion for singing," he told PEOPLE. "Hopefully, I will end up recording some songs to release in the future... I would love to collaborate with Gregory Porter, his music has a large influence on my life."

The Jan. 30 episode of AGT: All-Stars also saw ventriloquist Ana Maria Mărgean move onto the finals. New episodes air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The series is also streaming on Peacock.