A&E Orders ‘Live Rescue’ Spinoff From ‘Live PD’

A&E has given a series order to Live PD spinoff series Live Rescue.

A partnership between A&E and Big Fish Entertainment, the new live-documentary series will focus on emergency rescue calls, following a group of first responders as they insert themselves into various situations while responding to emergency calls.

The series will be hosted by CNN alum Ashleigh Banfield.

“Live Rescue is the next incarnation of our groundbreaking partnership with Big Fish Entertainment, following the brave paramedics and first responders who risk their lives every day to keep us safe despite the challenges of their jobs,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E’s exec VP and head of programming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The team at Big Fish has assembled a best-in-class production team of broadcast news veterans, and we are looking forward to adding Live Rescue to the A&E portfolio of brave storytelling.”

A&E has ordered eight two-hour episodes of Live Rescue, which is set to premiere April 22 at 9 p.m.

The series follows on the success of Live PD. Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sean “Sticks” Larkin, the live-documentary series following police officers responding to calls has been among the network’s top-rated shows since its premiere in 2016. The series has also consistently ranked as the top cable series among adults 18-49 and 25-54 on Friday and Saturday nights.

In September, A&E renewed Live PD for a groundbreaking 150 episodes, or 450 hours’ worth of programming.

“Live PD has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in ways we never imaged. Our viewers are passionate and are truly engaged with the show. In fact, they have helped law enforcement agencies find missing children and wanted fugitives,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, said in a statement. “We want to extend our thanks to our loyal viewers who have dubbed themselves the Live PD Nation, along with the communities and law enforcement agencies that have welcomed our cameras into their neighborhoods.”

“The team at Big Fish Entertainment, along with our incredible on-air talent and studio and field crews have masterfully produced a technically challenging show week after week,” she continued.

Since its premiere, Live PD has also spawned spinoff series Live PD: Police Patrol, which shows unaired footage and highlights from past episodes, and Live PD Presents: PD Cam, which footage from police and surveillance cameras.

Live Rescue premieres Monday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.