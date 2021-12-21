‘Addicted to Marriage’: Geno and Amy’s Ring Shopping Turns Awkward in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Addicted to Marriage star Geno is taking a major step with Amy despite his concerns about her four previous marriages. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, the couple heads to Simmons Fine Jewelry to look at wedding rings – but it isn’t Amy’s first time buying a ring from the store.

“I knew Amy when she was a little girl. Her parents are customers of mine; I watched her grow up,” jeweler Jay tells the camera. “I know that Amy has been married a few times – she’s been here and purchased rings with other ‘loves of her life’ and has bought wedding rings from me before.” Jay adds that it’s “exciting” to see Amy again, quipping that while their rings “don’t guarantee the marriage,” he’s “super happy to be able to help Amy and Geno find a perfect ring.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Geno is a bit out of his depth when it comes to looking at rings, which is why he brought Amy with him for “feedback” on what she would actually like. “We have a little bit different tastes, so we thought it was a good idea for me to be here,” Amy tells Jay. Looking for a “timeless” ring, preferably in platinum, Amy definitely knows what she wants, and Geno looks more than a little uncomfortable.

“Do I feel that there was pressure for the ring shopping? Hell yeah. Hello,” he tells the producers later. “The truth is I’m not sure when I’m planning to pop this question. I’m not. There’s hesitation, but she needed to know, she needed a sign for me. She needed something from me to say, ‘Hey, marriage is something that I think about.’”

Jay senses the pressure on Geno as well, especially as Amy picks out a $46,000 ring as her favorite. “Amy definitely likes jewelry and knows what she wants. No question about that,” the jeweler says, adding, “Geno was a bit of a deer in the headlights. He was a little nervous about her expectations. Amy definitely has high expectations for an amazing ring.” Addicted to Marriage airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.