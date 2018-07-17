Abby Lee Miller Starts Next Round of Chemotherapy: ‘2 to Go’

Abby Lee Miller started her fifth round of chemotherapy, inching closer to the end of her cancer treatment.

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram Monday to share the latest update on her battle with Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, revealing she only has two more cycles to go.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My 5th round of Chemo begins tonight!” she captioned the snapshot of herself with a big smile on Monday, July 16, as first reported by Us Weekly. “4 Down and 2 to go! Cycle five officially begins.” Miller added several hashtags to her post including “#fighter.”

The reality star also shared a selfie later Monday where she wore a hospital gown, presumably as she underwent her chemo treatment.

“Get it while it’s HOT,” Miller wrote on the caption along with a fire emoji.

The new posts come a day after Miller posted a emotional video of herself Saturday, in which she is seen getting emotional as she sits outdoors in her wheelchair while Mackenzie Sol serenaded her with the acoustic version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ iconic song “Iris.”

“I bet I’m the only patient who gets Serenaded between Physical Therapy!” she captioned the video. “Thank you [Mackenzie Sol] for lifting my spirits and making me forget my ailments for a while!”

Miller, who was first diagnosed with cancer in April, has kept her fans up to date with her road to recovery. On Saturday, she shared she is learning to walk again in physical therapy after multiple spinal surgeries.

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

Despite her ongoing battle with the disease, Miller has already secured her next career move after her recovery, as she is set to return for an eighth season of Dance Moms, which was originally canceled by Lifetime following her initial diagnosis.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight last week that Miller will be returning to the show, which appears to be the case based on casting calls for the new season, which mention Miller in the text.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” reads the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

Stay strong, Abby Lee!