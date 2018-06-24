Abby Lee Miller Appears to Confirm ‘Dance Moms’ Season 8

While Lifetime officially cancelled Dance Moms last month, star Abby Lee Miller appeared confident about a potential eighth season of the reality series.

On Saturday, Miller sent happy birthday wishes to dancers Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley by sharing a photo of the two at a train station.

“Happy Birthday to you two!!! [Lilly K] & [Elliana Walmsley] Do those coats still fit? There is a Rumor about Season 8 – We might be headed some place cold! Anybody have thoughts on this?” Miller wrote.

Miller’s fans are clearly hoping for an eighth season. “OMG [SEASON] 8 I MIGHT FAINT AAA,” one fan wrote.

“OMG PLEASEEEEEE MAKE SEASON 8 PLSSS AND ALSO BRING MADDIE AND KENZIE BACK. I BEGGGGG UUUUUU!!!! PLS LIK THIS IF U WANT SEASON 8,” another fan screamed.

There have been rumors about Dance Moms returning, but Lifetime has not said anything about it coming back. On May 11, Radar Online confirmed the show was officially cancelled while Miller fights cancer after being released from prison.

“Dance Moms was set to return with the mini team. It was in development, casting was under way to ‘cover up’ for the older girls,” a source told Radar. But after the 51-year-old Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, “The show was put on hold temporarily and now has been canceled completely. Dance Moms will never create another episode. The network feels as though it would be toxic to bring it back to life in another way with someone else.”

Miller, the founder of Abby Lee Dance Company, was sentenced to a year and one day on charges of bankruptcy fraud. She spent her prison term at the Victorville, California federal prison before she was moved to a Long Beach halfway house in March 2018.

Miller was released from the halfway house on May 25, but has struggled with her health in recent weeks. In April, she was hospitalized for bank pain and later almost died during emergency spinal cord surgery. Her situation is so dire that she was reportedly writing her will.

On June 17, Miller teased some “amazing news,” with fans hoping she would confirm a new Dance Moms season or say she was cancer free. Two days later, she shared a photo of herself after a bath at the hospital. On June 22, Miller was photographed in a wheel chair. It was the first time she was seen publicly outside a hospital.

Dance Moms ran on Lifetime from July 2011 to October 2017. The show started in Pittsburgh, before Miller moved her team to Los Angeles for the later seasons.

