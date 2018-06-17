Abby Lee Miller Teases ‘Amazing News’ Amid Cancer Battle

Things may be turning around for Abby Lee Miller amid the Dance Moms star’s battle with cancer.

Saturday, the former reality TV star posted what appears to be a throwback photo from a trip to Disney World, in which she is seen grinning inside an old fashioned British phone booth. It’s a cute photo, but the caption is what caught fans’ attention immediately.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I ‘heard’ some amazing news today!” she wrote alongside the photo. “Can anybody take a guess at what it was?”

Fans of Miller’s immediately guessed that the amazing news could be related to her health. Shortly after being released from prison in April, the Lifetime personality was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and immediately began treatment for the disease.

“CANCER FREE ❤️❤️❤️❤️” one fan guessed in the comment section of the photo.

Another echoed with a emoji-filled enthusiasm: “YOU’RE CANCER FREE AND A NEW SEASON OF DANCE MOMS IS COMING UP????💕💕💕💕💕😭😭😭😭😭👑👑👑👑👑👑👑”

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

At the time, a source close to Miller revealed to Us Weekly that the 51-year-old was trying to stay positive in the face of such a horrifying diagnosis.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” the source said. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

In early June, Miller shared another scary update with fans, revealing that a routine MRI had turned into another round of emergency surgery.

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV.

“I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” continued Miller. “I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” and asked that fans “Please keep me in your prayers.”

“I’m grateful for all the well wishes!” she added.

Miller has also been dealing with her legal issues recently, having been released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California after serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud earlier this year.

After being released, she was sent to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a halfway house that helps women who have been incarcerated. It was while residing here that she was diagnosed with cancer.

It is unknown if Miller will return to the facility following her treatment.

Photo credit: Instagram / Abby Lee Miller