’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Flips out After Restaurant Customer Insults His Fiancee

The new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way features a tense stand-off, with Sumit nearly coming to blows with another customer who insulted Jenny. The series follows Sumit and Jenny’s cultural collision as she joins him in India. It turns out to be an adjustment for others as well as themselves.

The teaser for Monday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way finds Sumit and Jenny out to dinner in a crowded restaurant. After a while, Sumit notices that the people seated directly behind them are talking about them, making what he perceives as “disrespectful” comments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Buddy, please. Don’t mind,” Sumit calls out to the other table. “Please don’t mind. You are a good guy, you are making us laugh, but still. Request from my side, please. You are bothering us a lot. I keep avoiding that, but you are saying a lot of things she don’t understand, but I do understand them. And it’s disrespectful.”

In a confessional, Sumit noted that the guy at the other table was staring him and Jenny down throughout the night. He guessed that he was “trying to be a cool guy in front of his friends,” loudly joking about how much Jenny might drink.

“Then I lose my mind,” he said. “I will stand up and fight for her every time.”

“Listen, listen, listen man,” he said, getting to his feet. “We are trying to show India very good, but where foreigner is coming over here, she is living here, and you are spoiling that, everything.”

“You are doing something which is bad for India,” he added.

The teaser ends on a cliffhanger, leaving no clue as to how this confrontation will shake out for Sumit and Jenny. Either way, it is clear that Sumit is feeling a lot of pressure introducing Jenny to his home.

Sumit and Jenny face not only a cultural and racial gap in their relationship, but a considerable age gap as well. While Sumit is 30 years old, Jenny is 60.

The couple met when Sumit catfished Jenny online years ago. He came clean about the scam, and Jenny, a California native, actually flew out to India just to meet him. They planned a four month trip, but it was cut short due to Sumit’s parents’ disapproval.

Jenny is now planning to move to India permanently with Sumit, leaving her children, grandchildren and friends in the U.S. Here, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way docuements the trials of that transition.



90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.