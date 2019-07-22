’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Doesn’t Know if Jay Smith ‘Ever Loved Me’

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson called estranged husband Jay Smith a “cheater” and said she is not sure he ever loved her during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode Sunday night. The former couple arrived at the end-of-season reunion, which appears to have been filmed in New York after Martson filed for divorce a second time, separately.

Before the reunion started, Martson told the camera she should have left Smith, 21, much earlier.

“I should have left his a–, because he’s really young and I’m really dumb,” the 33-year-old mother of two said.

Later, co-star Pedro Jimeno noticed that Martson arrived at the studio by herself and asked where her husband was.

“He’s a cheater,” she told Jimeno. “I don’t know if he ever did love me.”

Smith later arrived at the studio for the reunion. During the special, the Jamaica-native claimed he only had sex with two different women since arriving in the U.S.

Martson and Smith appeared in 90 Day Fiance Season 6. She filed for divorce in January following a cheating scandal and the discovery that Smith was using a dating app after their marriage. Martson withdrew the filing a few days later because Smith rushed to her side at the hospital. But the reconciliation did not work out and she filed for divorce again in April. Smith is now reportedly in danger of being deported.

During the tell-all episode, Martson said Smith cheated on her again and that’s why she filed in April. Smith claimed Martson was texting an ex-boyfriend, which Martson was shocked to hear. So he started communicating with another girl.

Martson said she did love Smith, but knows she deserved more. Smith insisted he did love Martson and even admitted to feeling some remorse for how he treated her. He said he would even take Martson back for another chance, and suggested that Martson needed to make changes.

“I wish I did treat her better and stuff like that, but I can’t go back and fix it,” he said.

Just this weekend, Martson claimed on Instagram that the divorce has not been finalized because Smith refused to sign the papers.

“My attorney is a savage. You should see the cease and desist letters that just went out. I’m not worried about anyone taking anything. I may have made a bad decision but I’m not stupid,” Martson told one fan on Instagram.

She continued, “I guess being burned in the past helped me in this situation. A little advice from me is to save EVERYTHING!! Receipts don’t lie. I saved it all from Day 1 and thank god I did. If your significant other goes through your phone email the stuff to an email they don’t know about. Be smart!”

Martson also appeared to confirm she will no longer appear on future 90 Day Fiance seasons. On Friday, she thanked fans for their support and TLC for the opportunity.

“I have felt the true meaning of love and heartbreak and many other lessons while filming this show,” Martson wrote. “I realized that there is a lot I need to work on with myself. I know through all this I have learned some valuable lessons and that I am stronger then I thought I could ever be. I love you guys and I am so thankful I was able to experience this with all of you!”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity