’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Weigh in on Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores Split

If fans of 90 Day Fiance were shocked by the breakup of Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores earlier this year, their fellow cast members were shaken even harder.

While Rivera and Flores weren’t the only couple to call it quits this winter, the comfort and friendship in their relationship left a few wondering how it could happen.

Fellow cast members Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima filed for divorce in January too, but ended up surprised one day later by the news that Rivera and Flores were breaking up.

“I’m surprised because they looked like lovebirds,” Larissa told Us Weekly. “They had a great friendship. They are comfortable. They are both beautiful. I think that Jonathan is a gentleman.”

Johnson shared a similar sentiment, telling Us Weekly that he had “no idea” why the pair would’ve split.

“I was really surprised. I thought they had a really nice relationship,” Johnson shared with Us. “That’s really too bad. Jonathan and I had our differences at one time, but he seemed like a decent guy, and I hope that he can find happiness. Fernanda, I don’t really know that well, but I’m sure she’s doing the best that she can.”

Rivera and Flores met during a night in a Mexican nightclub, getting engaged after only dating for three months. The pair ended up marrying during the season six finale of the TLC reality series. That said, it didn’t last and many speculated before the season ended that the couple was no longer together.

Rivera confirmed the divorce soon after the season six finale with a post on Instagram.

“She’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own,” Rivera revealed to a fan on the social post. “She said MANY things that you can’t take back that I won’t mention…She decided to leave.”



Flores hasn’t addressed the breakup directly according to past reports, but did note that she didn’t want to “talk about anything” involving Rivera.

“He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not going to talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment,” she told fans during an Instagram live. She later posted a more direct message on Twitter, saying she “married a narcissist” in a post that was later deleted.

The pair have also seemingly delivered cryptic shots on Instagram without directly addressing each other. That said, Rivera was quick to say that the feelings they shared were real and Flores was “not a gold digger” and wasn’t just in the relationship for a green card.

As for Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, they haven’t hidden the celebrations of their divorce. The pair are in the middle of their divorce following charges of first-degree battery against Dos Santos Lima in January. Despite legal snafus along the way, both had dueling parties at the Crazy Horse 3 gentleman’s club in Las Vegas within a day of each other.

It would seem that not even reality TV can capture all the drama from the show.