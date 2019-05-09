’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley and Jay Reunite for Wedding Photo Shoot, and Fans Are Confused

If Ashley Martson filed for divorce from estranged husband Jay Smith, then why did they just reunite for a wedding photo shoot?

90 Day Fiance fans were confused on Wednesday when Martson shared several photos from the shoot, which showed her dressed in a beautiful wedding gown and crystal tiara and Smith in a tuxedo. The two even kissed in a few shots.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Martson thanked the photographer for “selecting us as models for the [Nikon] shoot. This shoot has been in the making for 9 months and they did an amazing job! I cannot wait to see the photos.”

Amid fans wondering if the couple was back together, she confirmed they were still broken up. “Yes, we may not be together, but if I agree to do something I’m gonna do it!” she wrote.

In another post on her Instagram Story, she explained the day’s events.

“Today is the Day! I received a message almost 9 months ago from someone who watched our show,” she wrote. “She wanted to do a barn themed photo shoot for Jay and I because we didn’t get our dream wedding in America. She is the sweetest woman ever!”

She continued, “This has been planned for months and months. Although I wish the situation was much different many people put in a lot of hard work to make today possible. There was no way I could back out. People even flew in from another state to be here today. Jay and I agreed a long time ago to be part of this and today will do the shoot. It looks stunning already.”

In another post, she wrote, “When Nikon photographer [Kia Marie Stone] asked us to do a wedding shoot we said Yes! Sometimes you have to put your differences aside and secure the [money].”

Fans commented on the post that they were confused, and some even wrote that they didn’t buy the divorce reports.

“Beautiful pictures. But still think u are together,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is by far the weirdest thing I have seen in awhile with a couple that is broken up,” someone else said.

“I am so confused on yalls (sic) status. Regardless, so much love to you ash. It’s so amazing you have this platform and can live such an incredible life,” another said.

“This is not healthy for you,” someone wrote.

Previously, fans have accused the 90 Day Fiance couple of faking breakups and relationship trouble for the TLC reality show’s storyline.

Martson filed for divorce from Smith for a second — and supposedly final — time late last month in Pennsylvania, citing in official documents that Smith “committed adultery dragon the course of the marriage.”

The filing came a few days after Martson hinted on Instagram that they had split. “It’s all fun [and] games until [your] ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Story, tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

Martson had previously filed for divorce from Smith back in January, but in February claimed that she and Smith “never separated” and that they lied for the show.

“Since I’m such a ‘money-hungry scammer,’ I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she wrote in an Instagram Story directed at fans. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

Since her divorce filing last month, Martson appears to have moved on from Smith with a new mystery man, whom she opened up about during her birthday celebration in New York last month. “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. I have found someone,” Martson told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

Martson and Smith made their debut on season 6 of the TLC reality series, meeting while she was in Jamaica for vacation according to Us Weekly. He proposed to her after visiting her at her home in Pennsylvania, proposing soon after and marrying in May 2018.