’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paul Staehle Had Visa Denied Over Terrorism Charges

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Paul Staehle was denied his visa in Brazil because of terrorism charges, news that left him shocked and confused.

In a preview for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season, Staehle reads a letter saying that his application for permanent residency in the county was denied and runs from cameras. He then goes to a government official, who explains the confusing news.

“They denied your visa because of terrorism charges,” the official told him.

Staehle was hoping to stay in Brazil with his wife, Karine Martins. When he told her the news, she was not happy at all.

“I’m gonna go to America. I’m gonna send money to you and the baby,” Staehle told her in the episode. Martins asked him to stop talking that way, but he said, “We can get divorced, that’s fine.” Martins then flipped him the middle finger.

It’s not clear exactly what the “terrorism charges” Staehle faced. However, he does have a long criminal record. Last year, when Staehle was featured in 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days with Martins, Starcasm noted he was found guilty of felony arson in 2014, according to online records.

Staehle was convicted of second-degree arson and “burning personal property to defraud insurer” in 2007 and was convicted seven years later. The Kentucky corrections website showed he was still under shock probation after serving time in jail. His supervised release was not scheduled to end until April 2020. Staehle later posted on Facebook that his request for early termination of his probation was accepted in September 2017.

Staehle was also arrested for violating an emergency protective order and a domestic violence order in Kentucky.

“One of the relationships I was in ended so badly, it ended up getting me in some serious trouble,” Staehle said on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. “My ex girlfriend and I both took out restraining orders against each other. And I ended up sending her a text message, which directly violated that order. So I got locked back up over it.”

The relationship issues Martins and Staehle faced in The Other Way premiere conflict with some of the positive image Staehle shows on his Instagram page. The couple recently welcomed their first child, son Pierre Staehle. In April, Staehle shared a photo with Martins and their new baby.

SoapDirt also published photos of the couple arriving in Kentucky, revealing that the couple changed their mind about staying in Brazil.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which centers on Americans moving abroad to be with their partners, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

