’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Charged With Domestic Violence Against Husband Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly attacking husband Colt Johnson last week.

Las Vegas prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge against Dos Santos Lima Wednesday, reports TMZ. The complaint alleges that Dos Santos Lima “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

On Jan. 10, Dos Santos Lima and Johnson reportedly got into a fight at their Las Vegas home that night, leaving Johnson with a “swollen lip” and “bloodied” gums and teeth. Dos Santos Limas also claimed she was bruised earlier in the argument, but Las Vegas police said her injuries were inconsistent with her version of the story. She was arrested on Jan. 11 on battery and domestic violence charges.

Johnson reportedly told police that Dos Santos Lima took half a bottle of pills and threatened to take her own life before she was arrested. The police report also described “self-inflicted” wounds on Dos Santos Lima.

A day after the arrest, Johnson filed for divorce and Dos Santos Lima posted photos and videos of her bloody face and torso on Instagram. Dos Santos Lima also posted a receipt for a pornographic film, accusing Johnson of buying it.

“It was extremely important for me because I have no income at this moment, once I can’t legally work yet and I can’t start my business. I also never had access or any control of the money we made on the show and with the cameos,” Dos Santos Lima wrote on Instagram after the divorce filing. “They did buy to me some girl stuff so I could use on the show. Also, I want to thank everyone who [took] time to investigate the domestic violence episode and found a ‘history of long nails.’ The truth will come out. I’m in peace.”

Earlier this week, The Blast reported that Johnson is so eager to get through the divorce proceedings to end the marriage that he is not seeking alimony. He also claimed they did not have joint property to be split and no joint debt. The paperwork also pointed out that Dos Santos Lima is not pregnant.

The couple tied the knot in June 2018, only days after she was arrested for domestic violence for the first time. She was arrested again in November, but charges were dismissed in both cases. In December, the couple’s marriage showed signs of trouble when a cheating scandal played out over social media.

Dos Santos Lima wrote on Instagram that she is due in court on Feb. 12. She reportedly started a GoFundMe page to afford legal fees.