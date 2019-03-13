’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Assault Trial Getting Filmed by Reality TV Crew

Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s court trial for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Colt Johnson, will reportedly be filmed by 90 Day Fiance‘s production company.

A judge granted permission to Sharp Entertainment, the company that produces the TLC reality show, to film Dos Santos Lima during her upcoming trial, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Dos Santos Lima, 32, and Johnson, 33, were featured on season 6 of the reality show, with the network recently announcing they will be appearing on the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. It’s likely the footage will be filmed for the spinoff.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 4 in Las Vegas over the incident that led to Johnson filing for divorce earlier this year. A few days before their June 2018 wedding, Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic violence. She was arrested again in November, and charges in both cases were dismissed.

Drama between the couple continued to mount in December when Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of cheating on her, with the back-and-forth playing out on social media. In January, the situation escalated even more, when they got into a physical fight at their Las Vegas home. Police arrested Dos Santos Lima for allegedly assaulting her husband. Johnson filed for divorce the same day.

Dos Santos Lima recently told Us Weekly before her divorce party at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas that she regrets filming her relationship. “I think the show accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” she said. “Five days before the wedding, I got arrested. I do regret the show. If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

In a separate interview with the magazine, Johnson said he “loved” Dos Santos Lima.

“My relationship was real, at least for me. I spent a lot of time with her online, talking to her initially,” Johnson said. “I met her. I brought her to America. I loved her. I married her. I sent my vows to her, and I wanted to build a life with her. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out, but nothing I did on the show was fake or enhanced for more drama.”

Johnson said he was unsure if she was using him to get a green card, which he is trying to get revoked in the divorce.

“I’ll never know. I don’t know, honestly,” he said early last month. “I can tell you, though. I don’t know if she used me … But right now, how she’s acting, showing no love or affection toward me whatsoever, so that’s all I can base my feelings on right now. To be honest with you, I feel very used right now.”

The Blast also reported that Johnson filed a motion accusing Dos Santos Lima of giving “damaging media statements” to the press and slandering him and his family. He asked a judge to issue a gag order to stop her from talking about the divorce to the press.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos Lima said she has moved on with another man. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she shared a short video of herself with new “bae” Eric, E! News reports. She later said he is “like a dream” and a “major upgrade” over Johnson.