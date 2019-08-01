’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Released From ICE Custody, and Ashley Martson Has Thoughts

90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith had officially been released from ICE custody, and Ashley Martson has some thoughts about it. Smith was taken into ICE custody at the beginning of July, and spent weeks at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center at the York County Prison in York, Pennsylvania. He was released on Wednesday, after his boss paid his nearly $5,000 bail. Speaking exclusively to In Touch, Marston commented on Smith’s release, saying, “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly,” she added.

“For now he’s is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid,” Marston also said. “He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

During his detention, Smith’s friend Kayla O’Brien set up a GoFundMe on his behalf, hoping to raise money to help him acquire a lawyer.

“As some people have seen or heard, Jay Smith, known from the TLC show 90 Day Fiancé, is currently being detained in York County Prison on immigration detention and is facing potential deportation,” she wrote in the fundraiser description. “Jay turned himself into authorities Tuesday night with the understanding and intent that he was to see a judge the next morning and be released after the incident regarding a social media post.

“Jay is sitting in jail, awaiting a hearing on whether he will be deported or be allowed to make a life for himself here in the U.S.,” O’Brien continued, “however the way our system works with immigrants is different than how they treat citizens. They will hold him for a month or months, there’s no really telling how long, before even giving him the right to see a judge. The only way for him to sooner see a judge and pretty much have basic human rights is with a good attorney.

“Also the only way for Jay to avoid deportation from the U.S. is with a good attorney. Jay fears for his life if he is returned to Jamaica,” she went on to say. “[because] he is now seen as a traitor who has turned his back on his people and they will assume he has money since he was in America and on an American TV show so that keeps him at a continuously high threat for his safety if he is returned home. Jay has not received his share of the money for being exploited on this tv show and we are asking help to obtain him a lawyer.”

At this time, it does not appear that Smith has publicly commented on his release.