’90 Day Fiance’ Star Back Selling Fart Jars at Latest Appearance

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto is making headlines again for selling her infamous fart jars. She gained traction last year when she claimed to have made over $100,000 selling jars of her bottled bodily fumes to customers. On Saturday, she once again offered jars full of her farts for profit. The reality star was the celebrity guest at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in New York City. Insiders told The Blast that she showed up to the club that evening around 10:30 p.m. with some friends.

“Matto seemed to be in good spirits as she toasted to multiple glasses of Armand de Brignac champagne while wearing a tight-fitting light blue rhinestone cocktail dress paired with studded Valentino pumps,” a rep for the club said. First guests to walk into the club were given jars of farts by Matto. The jars also reportedly contained “never-before-seen risqué polaroid photos of the online celeb complete with rose petals.”

The former TLC reality star also took the stage where she took a moment to shout out her fans and to promote her newest project. Her newest project is an NFT venture that she launched at the top of the new year. Sources say she “gracefully” posed for photos with fans during the night. She left the Hustler Club Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

Before selling fart jars, Matto was a breakout star on the reality series. But she had to take a step back after her aggressive digestive regimen caused her to think she was having a heart attack.

“One day I really, really, really overdid it. I was feeling kind of weird all throughout the day, but it got really bad when I lay down in bed that night,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview.

Matto said that she began feeling “squeezing tightness feeling” around her heart that worsened. She eventually went to the hospital. “I would breathe in and I wouldn’t be able to breathe in all the way because it would feel like a tightening around my heart.”