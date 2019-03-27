’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Undergoes Plastic Surgery on Face

Ashley Martson is making a lot of changes in her life, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealing that she recently underwent plastic surgery.

On Monday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to reveal her new and younger looking features to her more than 200,000 followers, revealing that she had sought the help of Jennifer DiLandro’s Dolce Aesthetics Brooklyn for the procedures.

“A big shoutout to @dolceaestheticsny She did such an amazing job!” she captioned the photo. “I wanted to keep it natural and I am beyond Happy with my results! She explained everything she was doing and made me very comfortable during the procedure.”

Speaking to Radar Online, Martson revealed that she “had lines on her forehead that she wanted to get rid of” and that she wanted to correct her upper lip, which is “much smaller than the lower,” which led her to make the decision to get plastic surgery.

“I chose to get Botox because I was starting to get wrinkles,” Martson told Radar Online. “I want to preserve my youth.”

Although the procedure wasn’t the first time the reality TV star had gone under the knife for plastic surgery, as she previously had a breast augmentation, Martson isn’t planning any more drastic procedures or appearance alterations in the near future.

“I am open to more surgery in the future. I care about my physical appearance and will do what I can to maintain it,” she said. “I would get more fillers or Botox. There isn’t anything else I’m interested in.”

While Martson may have a few more smaller procedures in her future, her husband, Jay Smith, who was at her side as she got her lip fillers and Botox, admitted that he isn’t a fan of his wife getting cosmetic work done.

“I don’t really like when Ashley gets Botox and lip fillers,” Smith said. “But she is my wife and if that’s what she wants to do I’m going to support her 100 percent.”

Despite his dislike, Smith was still at Martson’s side as she underwent the plastic surgery, and couldn’t help but gush that he “loves her lips…they are soft and squishy!”

The couple, who appeared on Season 6 of the popular TLC series and are set to appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, have gone through many ups and downs in their relationship as of late. After rumors swirled that they had split, Martson ended up in the hospital multiple times within the spand of just a few months due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis, and they were both caught in a fake Instagram account scheme that led them to speak out against the series that made them famous.