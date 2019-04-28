’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reportedly Moving on From Jay Smith With New Man

It would seem that Ashley Martson from 90 Day Fiance is reportedly moving on from her estranged husband Jay Smith according to InTouch Weekly. The reality star celebrated her birthday in New York this week, only three days after filing for divorce from Smith. She stopped into the Playboy Club for a birthday dinner on Friday, but the publication reports that she might not have been celebrating alone.

Aside from partying with Farrah Abraham and RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice, it would seem that Martson has also found a new mystery man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a source that spoke to InTouch, Martson is already dating after separating from Smith and might already be getting to the next step at starting a new relationship. Martson herself seemed to confirm her new relationship when speaking to Us Weekly during her birthday celebration.

“I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. I have found someone,” Martson told the outlet. “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

The reality star went on to tell the outlet that she had met with her new mystery man during an event and doesn’t seem interested in working through anything with Smith going forward.

Martson and Smith made their debut on season 6 of the TLC reality series, meeting while she was in Jamaica for vacation according to Us Weekly. He proposed to her after visiting her at her home in Pennsylvania, proposing soon after and marrying in May 2018.

The split and divorce mark the second time the couple separated, and the second time Martson filed for divorce. She initially filed for divorce on Jan. 11 after allegations of cheating spread, but she withdrew the petition nine days later.

The latest split seems like the final nail in the coffin and hit Martson hard according to Us Weekly, with the reality star calling the marriage “real” and devastating.

“I’ve been a train wreck all week, but I’m trying to get out,” Martson told the outlet on Thursday. “I had my heart broken.”

The divorce filing reportedly cites “adultery” as the reason she decided to file, following that up by telling Us Weekly that “cheating is not OK.”

Despite her impending divorce, Us Weekly notes that Martson continues to wear her wedding ring, calling it a “family heirloom.” She also cleared up exactly where she stands with her former husband.

“We’re not on good terms,” Martson said. “We don’t live together anymore, but he lives in my hotel. I was just trying to be transparent with my fans because it’s not on the show, the ending, so I’m kind of letting them know that things weren’t good.”

She added that she had been vague before since the show was still filming.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m.