’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson’s Mom Opens up About Daughter’s Health Issues

Amid the controversy surrounding 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson, the TLC personality’s mother is coming to her defense.

An Instagram user claiming to be Martson’s mom took to Instagram to defend her daughter from critics who believe she is faking her lupus diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instagram user @cindygarney replied to an Instagram comment bashing Martson, 32, claiming that her daughter actually is sick and that her disease was edited out of season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. In her comment, captured by Soap Dirt, she also claimed that Martson’s diagnosis and struggle with the illness will be shown on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which is set to premiere soon.

“I am Ashley’s MOTHER! Maybe you should be patient and watch the upcoming season [of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After]. You will feel pretty sorry for such harsh comments,” Martson’s alleged mother began.

She continued, writing that although she has never spoke out publicly about her daughter, she is able to do so because she did not sign a nondisclosure agreement with TLC like her daughter did.

“Stories may have been inconsistent due to contacts and someone posting on her behalf too quickly. I have never commented on anything but I’m sick of seeing her being drug through the mud. I am the one who sits by her side while she suffers,” Martson’s mom said.

“You have no idea the hurt you cause her by stating she is faking her illness. I’m not under contract so I’m gonna say my side. I’m not gonna argue with anyone I’m just stating my side in defense of my daughter,” she said.

She argued that the show filmed much of her diagnosis and struggle with lupus, but that the footage ultimately wasn’t used. “I think everyone needs to sit tight. They did a whole story the first season and then didn’t share it. Which I don’t feel was fair. The show talked non stop about another cast member who had a visible illness and completely edited Ashley’s out,” she said.

“Just because Ashley doesn’t look visibly ill 24/7 doesn’t mean she isn’t. For them to film her while very sick and not air it to me was very wrong. Let’s hope all the time it was filmed this coming season is shown.”

She also acknowledged that Martson and her husband, Jay Smith, used a fake Instagram account to “leak” fake information about their relationship, which may be part of the reason fans are suspicious of Martson’s health claims.

“I have never ever commented before but I just feel like you shouldn’t immediately judge her because of a fake account was revealed,” Martson’s mother added, adding that what her daughter and son-in-law did was “wrong” and that she “doesn’t defend” it.

But the fake Instagram account isn’t the only thing about Martson and Smith irritating fans. Soon after Martson and Smith set up a GoFundMe campaign saying they needed help with medical bills, they were seen at New York Fashion Week posing in expensive clothes and $600 shoes, according to Soap Dirt. After fans called them out for fraud, Martson reportedly closed the campaign and refunded donors.

In February, Martson attempted to put an end to the talk of her faking her diagnosis. In a video shared on Instagram, she logged into her Pinnacle Health account and filmed her medical history that was documented on the website, revealing multiple past diagnoses including aspiration pneumonia, seizure, anemia, kidney stone, heart muscle disorder and lupus.

“Reality TV is a maze. I wish I could tell you all exactly what’s happening, but the contract is strict. Good thing that medical records can’t be faked,” she captioned the post.

“For those of you who want to see 2014 This is my HISTORY so everything will be on it,” she wrote. “Lupus isn’t something you can cure.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body.

In January, she announced that she was hospitalized on Christmas Day after she was found unresponsive in her home due to kidney failure from the disease. “The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly,” she wrote at the time.

Days later, an update on her Instagram told fans that she underwent surgery to help prepare for dialysis.

“Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen,” the message read. “This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today. Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves.”

In February, she told Radar Online that was going under the knife once again and that it would be featured on 90 Day Fiance.

“I have surgery,” she told the outlet, adding, “It is going to be discussed on the show so I’d rather not talk about it. The surgery will help me long term and it’s a long recovery.”

After season 6 of 90 Day Fiance aired, she and Smith admitted to faking their dramatic split for the show and running the Intagram account that leaked information about them. The turn of events caused them to quit filming for Happily Ever After.

“We filmed for Happily Ever After? and we have notified them that we quit the show,” Martson told Radar Online in February. “The final straw was when our story started to become inconsistent because of what we were being asked to hide and not tell followers.”