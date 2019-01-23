’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Files for Divorce From Jay Smith

It is not happily ever after for 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, who are officially headed towards divorce after eight months of marriage.

According to In Touch Weekly, Martson filed for divorce from her husband, who she met on the popular TLC series, on Jan. 11. A reason for the divorce has not yet been made public and neither Martson nor Jay have commented on their split.

News of the couple’s divorce, which was confirmed by Us Weekly, came just days after 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared what appeared to be a copy of the divorce filing. While the post was soon deleted, Martson was quick to comment on it, writing on Instagram “Who the f— is leaking all this s—?”

She also responded to a number of fans asking questions about the state of her relationship on her Instagram Story, diverting one question asking if they were still together by stating “[I don’t know] man, lets eat pizza,” and stating that “Advil comes in extra large bottles” when asked she had learned from her relationship with Smith. Another fan who questioned why she refused to confirm the state of her and Smith’s relationship got a response of, “Nothing in this world I like more than [picture of a check].”

“It is frustrating to both Ashley and Jay that this got leaked without them being the ones to get to share their story the way they wanted to,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “It should be noted also that even though they have moved forward towards a divorce, they have remained friends and are super close and on great terms.”

The reported Jan. 11 filing came just two days before Martson suffered a major health crisis that landed her in the hospital. On Jan. 13, she was found unresponsive in her home due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis.

Her hospital stay resulted in a flood of criticism directed at Smith, who eased concerns when he in turn shared a picture to his Instagram account from Martson’s bedside.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband,” he wrote. “Jumping on a plane the second I found out you [were] in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do. We have our differences, but as long as I have life, I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you, and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

At the time, Smith had reportedly been headed back to his home in Jamaica, but had remained in the United States after learning of Matson’s health scare.

The couple, who symbolically tied the knot in Jamaica before their season of 90 Day Fiancé aired and later in a real ceremony in Las Vegas, have had a difficult relationship, Smith recently having been caught messaging women on dating apps.