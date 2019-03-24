’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paul Staehle Asks for Prayers Amid Wife Karine’s Pregnancy Complications

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle is asking for prayers amid reports wife Karine is suffering intense labor complications.

Saturday, after SoapDirt published what appear to be leaked photos of Karine suffering labor complications from the Brazilian hospital where she is reportedly delivering their first child, Staehle took to Instagram to share a sweet maternity photo of his bride with a troubling caption.

“Photography by [Otávio Whately Pacheco] a true friend to us. Finest photographer and field producer we know. Also a good therapist in our darkest and craziest of times,” Staehle wrote. “He has always been there for us when things get bad. [Karine] needs thoughts and prayers.”

Fans were quick to offer up supportive comments, despite Staehle declining to go into further details about the situation on social media at the moment.

“Praying for safe delivery for mom and baby. Hang in there Paul,” one fan reassured.

“Hope she (and you and baby) are okay!” another added. “Positive thoughts coming your way from Canada.”

The 22-year-old TLC personality and her husband first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, marrying in 2017 in a ceremony that aired in 2018. Also during their season, Karine and Staehle were devastated when an unexpected pregnancy resulted in miscarriage, with the young woman needing surgery to save her own life.

This was the second miscarriage the couple had experienced, Paul explained to Us Weekly after their season aired.

“The first miscarriage was very early on,” Staehle said at the time. “We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom. That was the one everyone saw on TV. The next pregnancy, she was actually prescribed birth control, and she was taking a supplement to feel better. We were supposed to wait six months to a year.”

He added: “We were gonna wait, give it time in regards to that. We’ve actually heard things where if we had the baby within six months. … I was like, ‘OK, whenever you’re ready.’ She got pregnant within a few months.”

On the tell-all season finale in October, Karine and Staehle broke the news that they were expecting their first child together again.

“I’m super happy,” Karine told host Shaun Robinson at the time. “But at the same time I’m sad and scared that it won’t work out again.”

Best of luck to the expectant parents!

Photo credit: Facebook/Paul Staehle