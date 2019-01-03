’90 Day Fiance’ Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome Baby Axel

Russ and Paola Mayfield rang in the new year by welcoming a baby boy — their first together.

The 90 Day Fiance stars welcomed Axel Mayfield into the world on Tuesday, Jan. 1. at 12:22 a.m., they told PEOPLE.

“We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else,” the couple said, with Paola calling her son’s birth “an amazing way to start a new year.”

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Russ said he was at Paola’s “side the entire time” during labor and deliver and was “so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world.”

“Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together,” he said. “Axel is such a clam and sweet little boy and I’m happy to say I’m one proud father.”

A representative for the TLC stars confirmed the pregnancy news in July, and the Mayfields shared plenty of pregnancy updates via social media. The two appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiance as well as season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Russ revealed the big news on social media with a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies while Paola was surrounded by snacks and baby onesies.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

In August, they held a sex-reveal party, with glittery confetti cannons revealing that they’d be having a baby boy.

But the pregnancy was not without controversy. In November, Paola shared an impassioned Instagram message, preemptively dismissing critical comments by implying to her followers that they should keep negative thoughts to themselves.

“Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this,” she wrote in the caption of a video. “No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol! I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Later that month, she was under fire again for posting a photo of herself sitting on the front porch of her home with her and Russ’ dog, Phoebe.

“Paola, please never allow a pit bull around your child,” wrote one fan. “Hundreds of children have been killed by them … Pit bulls were bred simply for bloodsport and are simply not safe to have around children … I understand if you want to block me now and that’s fine.”

Paola thanked the fan for their concern and clarified about the dog’s actual breed. “Thank you … it is ok and I wouldn’t block you for that,” she wrote. “My dog isn’t a pit bull she is a hound mix and she is the sweetest dog.”