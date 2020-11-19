'90 Day Fiance': Paola Mayfield Targeted by Mom-Shamers Over New Bikini Photo

✖

Paola Mayfield is getting criticized as "creepy" for sharing a photo of her bikini-clad lower body with her 22-month-old son Axel in the background. The 90 Day Fiancé star, who welcomed her first child with husband Russ Mayfield on Jan. 1, 2019, shared the photo being called a "thirst trap" by some Reddit commenters over the weekend, shocking many of the people who follow her.

"Maybe I’m old-fashioned but is this a normal photo to post of you playing with your kid?" one Redditor asked after posting the photo. Others agreed with their sentiment. "Omfg what's up with her thirst trap photos with her kid?! So weird!" one user commented, as another wrote, "This is creepy."

(Photo: Paola Mayfield)

"I feel like I got placed on some kind of watchlist just by clicking on this post. This really feels wrong," one Redditor quipped, as another added, "That's just disgusting, there's no way you can tell me that there's anything right about that picture."

Mayfield may not be the most popular 90 Day cast member, but she could be making her way back to TLC in the future, answering a fan during a recent Instagram Q&A who asked, "Would you consider being on another 90 day show? Love you." The personal trainer responded, "We will be back. We are the OGs. Thank you."

Russ and Paola welcomed their son on Jan. 1, 2019, telling PEOPLE at the time, "We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else," with the new mom calling her son‘s birth "an amazing way to start a new year."

"While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby," Paola added. "It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel."

The couple shared the news of their pregnancy first in July 2018, just weeks after sharing they had previously experienced a miscarriage on 90 Day Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. In August of that same year, they announced they would be having a little boy, revealing the sex of their child with a confetti-filled reveal.