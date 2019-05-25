’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Doesn’t Want More Children With Husband Russ

Paola Mayfield is done having children after welcoming her first child with husband Russ Mayfield in January. The 90 Day Fiance star told Us Weekly she has no intention of giving baby Axel a brother or sister.

While Paola, 32, is done having kids, her husband is keen to have another. Paola joked with Us that if Russ hopes to have another baby, he’ll have to do it alone.

“Do it yourself,” she joked with Russ during an interview with the magazine.

“I would like Axel to have … at least one more sibling,” he told Us.

The TLC personalities shared some exciting updates about their baby boy with the outlet as well. At 4 months old, Paola and Russ’ little bundle of joy is “smiling more than ever,” and making plenty of noise.

“He’s jibber-jabbering. He … held the bottle by himself. He’s recognizing the pacifier to put it in his own mouth,” Russ told Us Weekly.

Paola added that he “doesn’t want to crawl” just yet. She noted, however, that he’s been trying to stand often.

The first-time mom spoke with PEOPLE about motherhood, revealing that she tries not to let mom-shamers affect her. She said that she hasn’t let motherhood change who she is as a person, which some people don’t seem to like.

“People think that because I became a mother, I had to stop being like the way I was. That I had to start dressing as a mom, and I don’t even know what that means,” she said. “I don’t need to change who I am because I was proud of who I was before I was a mom.”

“How I raise my kids, the things I need to do, they have an opinion about how for me to be a mom,” she said. “How I dress or the things that I do are not going to change who I am or the great mother I am because I love my son. But a lot of moms try to make me feel bad, that I’m not a great mom,” Paola continued.

The couple first confirmed that they were expecting a baby in July 2018. They welcomed Axel at 12:22 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, calling it “an amazing way to start a new year.” Paola released a statement to Us Weekly shortly after her son was born.

“What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby, it wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it” Paola said at the time. “My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

“I was a Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Momma and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together. Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am so sappy to say I’m one proud father,” Russ added.