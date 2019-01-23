’90 Day Fiance’ Paola Mayfield Opens up About Having ‘Baby Blues’ After Giving Birth

Paola Mayfield is opening up about battling the “baby blues” just three weeks after she and husband Russ Mayfield welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Axel.

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Sunday to open up to fans about her “tough week,” revealing that despite her excitement at watching her little boy grow, she has found herself battling something that she hadn’t been anticipating: postpartum depression.

Mayfield and her husband welcomed Axel on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 12:22 a.m. The couple called their New Year’s baby “an amazing way to start a new year.”

“It feels so good to be out, I just walked almost 3 miles today and of course I paced my self moving slowly as I’m still recovering,” Mayfield’s post began.

“I’ve been having a tough week, I’m not going to lie. I think I’m experiencing the baby blues after giving birth,” she continued. “My only motivation is seeing my baby growing strong and healthy.”

“I normally don’t like to open up this much on social media but at the same time it’s good to open up and talk about it knowing this will pass soon,” Mayfield added. “Are there any Mom’s out there who have ever experienced something like this and if so, how did you overcome these emotions?”

Among the comments of support and advice from the reality star’s followers who recounted their own struggles with postpartum depression was Mayfield’s husband, who penned a sweet message in the comments section.

“You are stronger than you know to be and we are forever grateful for your love,” he wrote. “Just know your [sic] doing an amazing job and I see so much joy behind your eyes. Keep grinding mommy!”

The couple, who appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé as well as Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, had announced their pregnancy in July of 2018. They had previously revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage five years after they said “I do” in 2013.

Mayfield’s recent post came just days after she opened up about the learning process that she was undergoing as a new mother.

“These past few days have been a learning process. I try not to listen unsolicited advice from people unless I ask for it,” she wrote. “I will be the best mother I can be for my son but I’m doing it my way. The day my baby was born I too was born a new mother.”